'Ku Me Preko’ demonstration baseless, Richard Ahiagbah to protestors

Today’s protest saw a section of Ghanaians, civil society organizations, and other activists join the demonstrators in the principal streets of Accra.

However, Mr. Ahiagba, speaking on JoyTV said the only justification he sees in the protest is the display of democracy and nothing beyond that.

“So the only basis in my view that perhaps the demonstrators have this morning to be on the street is democratic. But in terms of the substantive issue to say that government or President has done anything incidental to cause them to be on the street, I don’t see it,”.

On the angle of hardship being suffered under the NPP administration, the Communications Director insisted that the causes of these factors have nothing to do with domestic activities.

The President and government communicators have constantly pointed fingers at Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as major contributors to Ghana’s economic woes.

In a discussion on Newsfile on Saturday, Mr. Ahiagba explained that he has assessed the President’s journey and “you can find one single basis for the behavior suddenly, in these times.”

“Ghana is going through hardship. That hardship can be explained can be rationalized. The President spoke about it and the data shows that there are incidental issues beyond our control that are forcing the situation on us,” he said.