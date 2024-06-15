ADVERTISEMENT
Land guards attack in Ga South leaves one dead and three injured

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Land guards attacked residents in Tebu, Ga South, resulting in one fatality and three individuals sustaining injuries.

The violent confrontation occurred on the evening of June 13, when a group of armed land guards descended upon the area. The motive behind the attack is believed to be related to ongoing land disputes in the region.

The armed land guards demanded a GH₵4,000 digging fee from workers in Tebu, Ga South, who explained that they had already paid a similar fee to another group of land guards the previous Thursday.

According to reports, the workers' refusal to pay the fee again escalated the situation. The landguards then opened fire, resulting in one death and three injuries.

One of the survivors, Felix Akunnor, was wounded in the foot. He recounted that the land guards initially confronted them about working on the land without paying the additional digging fee.

Ebenezer Ahortor, the Assemblyman for the Danchera electoral area, explained that land guards have been terrorizing residents for years, despite numerous complaints to the authorities.

Mr. Ahortor mentioned that he has repeatedly reported incidents of landguard attacks on developers to the Danchera police station. However, he noted that no action has been taken due to inadequate resources for crime prevention.

