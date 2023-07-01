ADVERTISEMENT
Let's be guided by the country’s ‘Freedom and Justice’ slogan toward achieving a flourishing future - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama in commemoration of the Republic Day has admonished Ghanaians to be committed to building a flourishing Ghana.

John Mahama
In a Facebook post, he urged all to be guided by the country’s ‘Freedom and Justice’ slogan toward achieving an impartial and thriving future.

Mr. Mahama added that fellow Ghanaians should speak up against any form of injustice.

"Freedom and Justice" is not and cannot just be a mere adornment on our Coat of Arms. It must be a moral compass and a guiding light leading every Ghanaian"

"Let us renew our commitment to building this flourishing Ghana we all dream of, with the bold colors of our flag as a constant reminder of our shared values and ideals"

