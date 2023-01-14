ADVERTISEMENT
"Let's not forget the parts they all played", Mahama on recent resignations of some ministers

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama on the recent resignations of some ministers of state described it as 'impotent'.

In a tweet on Friday, January 13, Mahama said it is aimless for the ministers to be stepping down on roles they were assigned to not forgetting the part they played in driving the country into economic devastation.

"Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov't have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it's so late. It's almost pointless. They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played"

The former President’s tweet comes days after the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned from their post to focus on their presidential ambitions.

Alan Kyeremanten is hoping to lead the New Patriotic Party as flagbearer in the coming primaries.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

