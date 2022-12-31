Pulse Picks: List of workers' unions that went on strike over conditions of service in 2022

Here is a compilation of labor unions that have embarked on strike action so far, even as the government negotiates to get their concerns addressed.

The educational sector saw the first major step which heightened into what has become a full-blown industrial action.

Teachers Union

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) went on strike in July 2022.

A closed-door meeting between stakeholders and government ended inconclusively for the second time as NAGRAT, GNAT walked out of the forum.

Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana

Also, the senior staff of the country’s public universities declared a strike action, where members of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana were asked by their leadership to “go home.”

The Association was unhappy that accrued interest on Tier 2 pension arrears were not been paid and members are also worried about what they describe as university salary disparities.

Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives (GRNM)

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has threatened to lay down its tools if the government fails to pay its members a 20% cost of living allowance (COLA).

The Association said a stop-gap measure is required to cushion nurses and midwives in these tough times. The nurses and midwives, therefore, called on the government to pay 20% COLA to all public sector workers to enable them to cope with the high cost of living.

Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG)

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) also served notice to the government that it will embark on strike should it fail to address the codified conditions of service of its members. The association said the codified conditions of service for its members have been outstanding since 2016.

But the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has indefinitely suspended its strike action declared on November 18. A statement issued by the association on December 10 stated they have reached a mutual understanding with the government for which reason they have resolved to call off the strike.

Apart from these organizations that have embarked on strike action, many others have served notices of their intention to follow suit.

Ghana Medical Association (GMA)

NaBCo

Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU)

Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA)

Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG)

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU)