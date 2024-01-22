Lordina Mahama hosts and encourages widows in Kintampo

Mrs. Mahama welcomed the widows and stated that the event was not meant to remind them of their misery but to celebrate God's goodness for letting them see another year.

She emphasised the importance of thanking God for another year since it is a new year.

Lordina Mahama, the wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer for the 2024 elections, encouraged the widows not to despair but to take good care of themselves and their children.

She reminded them that God does what He sees best for us, and even though they may have lost their husbands, they should not live in sorrow.

She urged them to continue taking good care of themselves and their children, who they now have a responsibility to take care of for society.

