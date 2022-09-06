Ambulance driver killed by mentally challenged man at Bole

The deceased, Mahama Imoro Luckey, reports said was believed to be making a call around the school where the suspect slept, and upon reaching the direction of the suspect, the mentally challenged man allegedly hit the ambulance driver on the head with a block and fled the scene.

Mahama Imoro was seen lying in a pool of blood by some residents and immediately raised an alarm.

The driver was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bole District Hospital.