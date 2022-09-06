The mentally challenged man reports stated hit the driver on his head around the Bole L.A Primary School at Mempeaeem.
Ambulance driver killed by mentally challenged man at Bole
An ambulance driver at Bole in the Savannah Region met his untimely death when a mentally challenged man killed him with a block.
The deceased, Mahama Imoro Luckey, reports said was believed to be making a call around the school where the suspect slept, and upon reaching the direction of the suspect, the mentally challenged man allegedly hit the ambulance driver on the head with a block and fled the scene.
Mahama Imoro was seen lying in a pool of blood by some residents and immediately raised an alarm.
The driver was pronounced dead on arrival at the Bole District Hospital.
A family member told 3news that "Imoro was a peace-loving person and had no issue with anyone so to have been killed in this manner is wickedness and Allah will punish the person who committed this act."
