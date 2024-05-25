ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama mourns Iran’s Raisi; signs book of condolence

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama visited the Iranian Embassy in Accra on Friday, May 24, 2024, to sign the book of condolence for the late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

The former president expressed his condolences and mourned with the people of Iran during this difficult time.

Ghana and Iran have a long-standing and strong relationship, and during his presidency, Mahama worked to strengthen these ties.

He visited Iran in 2014 to boost economic cooperation and trade between the two countries.

During his visit to the embassy, Mahama reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to improving relations with Iran and expressed his hope for continued cooperation when he returns to office in 2025.

He extended his deepest sympathies to the people of Iran and the family of the late president during this period of mourning.

