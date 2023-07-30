Mrs. Sherry passed on July 22, Saturday, at the age of 75
Mahama signs Book of Condolence at Sherry Ayittey's one week
Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress John Mahama together with his wife and other party faithful have converged to observe the one week of the late Fisheries and Aquaculture minister Sherry Hanny Ayittey
In a Facebook post by EX-Prez Mahama, he expresses his grief for her loss
"Mamaga’, why have you done this to us? Your departure has left all of us in a state of shock.
Whence cometh a replacement?
Rest in peace, Auntie Sherry"
