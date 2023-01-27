Mahama, a strong advocate for a resilient Africa that works strategically towards the attainment of the continent's Agenda 2063 goals, is also a passionate believer in consolidating democracy.
Mahama speaks on Africa's strategic priorities at Chatham House
Former President John Mahama, will deliver a lecture on "Africa's Strategic Priorities and Global Role" at Chatham House, London, today, Friday, January 27, 2023.
Currently the Chairperson of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa and a member of the Panel for Global Public Health Convention, Mahama will share his insights on the future of Africa and its strategic priorities and interact with the audience at Chatham House.
Mahama will discuss his ideas on the key economic and governance reforms required for economic stability and prosperity across Africa.
He will also discuss priorities for regional integration and Africa's role and responsibilities in global economic governance.
