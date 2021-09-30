Majority of young Ghanaian women are into transactional sex – AIDS Commission boss

In an interview on Accra based TV3, Mr Atuahene attributed to some new lifestyles he said have been adopted by women, predisposing them to contract the virus more than their male counterparts.

“Majority of young women are into transactional sex; that is where they think that whenever they have sex with someone they should get something back, it can be money, it can be a gift, it can be any other thing in exchange for sex,” he said.

He said, young people have adopted lifestyles that do not support the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“Young people have adopted new behaviours. Apart from the Sugar Daddy-Sugar Mummy syndrome, we also have what we call friends-with-benefit, where they will have girlfriends, boyfriends and the idea, is that if you sleep with me you’ll have to give me money,” he explained.

The Ghana AIDS Commission boss believes that if there is a change in these behaviours “we can make a headway towards achieving epidemic control and ending Aids”.