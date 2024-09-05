Malik Basintale has not been declared wanted – Police dismisses false claim

“We wish to categorically state that the claim is false,” the statement read. “We, therefore, urge the public to disregard it and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

As the general elections on 7th December approach, the spread of misinformation and disinformation has increased, prompting the Ghana Police Service to take steps to clarify several issues.

Just yesterday, the police categorically denied allegations circulating in a viral video that claimed a secret recruitment exercise was taking place at the Kumasi Police Training School in the Ashanti Region.

Pulse Ghana

According to a statement released by the police on Wednesday, 4th September 2024, these allegations were unfounded. The statement clarified that the individuals seen at the training school were 487 suspects arrested on Monday, 2nd September, in connection with the QNET Ponzi scheme.

“On Monday, 2nd September 2024, the police conducted a special operation in Kumasi where 487 suspects were arrested in connection with the QNET Ponzi scheme. Due to the large number of suspects involved, they were taken to the training school for screening as part of the investigation process. However, while the screening was ongoing, some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) besieged the training school, claiming they had heard of an ongoing secret recruitment at the school,” the statement added.

The Ghana Police Service has again urged the public to ignore these claims, describing them as baseless and unworthy of attention.

Similar Allegations Refuted Earlier

This is not the first time the police have had to address such accusations. In July 2024, the Ghana Police Service refuted similar claims of secret recruitment following assertions made by Peter Toboo, Member of Parliament for Wa West. Toboo had alleged that recruitment was taking place at the National Police Training School without public notification.

In response, the police swiftly issued a statement denying the claims.

“The Ghana Police Service has monitored comments attributed to the Hon. Member of Parliament for Wa West, Mr Peter Toboo, to the effect that there is an ongoing recruitment exercise at the National Police Training School without any public announcement,” the statement read on 16th July 2024. “We wish to state that the Police Service has not commenced any exercise of such nature.”