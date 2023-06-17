It is unclear what triggered the man to pull the shot on himself.
Man, 50, allegedly shoots himself to death
A man believed to be in his 50s has allegedly shot himself dead at Enye Nyame Den in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.
Mary Gyasiwaa, wife of the deceased said she was with her husband on their cocoa farm working and eventually he informed her he was moving to their farm to harvest some foodstuff with his gun, she heard a gunshot a few minutes after his departure
Their children later went in the direction of the gunshot and found the lifeless body of their father.
The Assemblyman for Ahyiresu Electoral Area, Eric Sarpong Nyantakyi, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim has been behaving strangely recently in what many suspected to be a mental disorder.
A swift call was placed to the local authorities and the police, the body has since been sent to Nyinahin Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
