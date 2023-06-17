Man, 50, allegedly shoots himself to death

Mary Gyasiwaa, wife of the deceased said she was with her husband on their cocoa farm working and eventually he informed her he was moving to their farm to harvest some foodstuff with his gun, she heard a gunshot a few minutes after his departure

Their children later went in the direction of the gunshot and found the lifeless body of their father.

The Assemblyman for Ahyiresu Electoral Area, Eric Sarpong Nyantakyi, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim has been behaving strangely recently in what many suspected to be a mental disorder.

