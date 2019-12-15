DGN Online gathered that the victim, who is a farmer, while following her animals, the suspect came out from a nearby bush, pounced on her and forcibly had sex with her.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt. Kwabena Acheampong, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, said on December 11 ,2019 , one Musa Briamah at Tijo called at the Regional Crime Department in Tamale and reported that on December 9 ,2019 at about 3pm, his pregnant wife (name withheld) returned from farm and informed him that whiles in the bush following her animals, a man by name Lukeman Sanche came out from a nearby bush, pounced on her and forcibly had sex with her.

Man arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman

According to him, the complainant subsequently lodged a complaint at the RCID/Tamale where medical form was issued to the victim to attend hospital for examination.

Supt. Acheampong disclosed that the medical form has been returned having been endorsed by a gynaecologist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He disclosed that on December 14, 2019 at dawn, the suspect was arrested and currently in the custody of the Northern Regional Police Command.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Police Command is still investigating the matter and will arraign the suspect in court on Monday, December 16th ,2019.

Credit: Daily Guide