The 35-year-old security man, Victus Kuudiyiri, lived with his wife in Wa, the capital of the Upper West region.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Ali Katebor, said Kuudiyiri, who was unhappy that his wife denied him sex, locked her up for several hours in their apartment on May 1, 2020.

Kuudiyiri after locking her up for several hours picked up a quarrel with the victim. When a misunderstanding ensued between them, he picked up an axe and violently hit his wife’s head with it.

The woman fell down unconscious and realising what he had done, Kuudiyiri took to his heels.

Sergeant Katebor added that the couple’s 10-year-old son, who witnessed the act, picked up her mother’s mobile phone and called his aunt, who rushed to the scene and took the unconscious victim to the Wa Government Hospital.

He said because of the gravity of the injury, she was rushed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Kuudiyiri reported himself to the Wa Police after three days and was consequently arrested.

He was arraigned before the Wa Magistrate Court and charged with the offence of attempted murder and remanded, pending further investigations.

He has since been remanded into prison custody, while the victim is battling life-threatening wounds at KATH.

Kuudiyiri will reappear on May 20, 2020. Meanwhile, the docket on the case has been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.