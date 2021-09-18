RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man behind WASSCE leaks website arrested

Security operatives of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have picked up one Godfred Darko alias Mr Phresh, who is linked to websites purporting to leak question papers in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A man in handcuffs

Phresh, described as a rogue website operator, and a kingpin in the Jerusalema rogue WhatsApp group, has been arrested at Kasoa in the Central Region and handed over to the Police.

According to Daily Graphic, the security operatives are on the heels of other members of the Jerusalema rogue platform group.

Those being pursued by the security operatives are Marcus, Gyimah Motive, Marshal and Sir Eben.

The source told Graphic Online that the WAEC security in collaboration with the national security have been deployed throughout the country to fish out those involved in those unpatriotic acts.

Authors:

Pulse News

