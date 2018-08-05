Pulse.com.gh logo
Man kills blood brother with a stick


In B/A Man kills blood brother with stick

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The suspect, Kwame Tawiah Moses Snr, escaped after allegedly committing the heinous crime.

A man has killed his blood brother in the Jaman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region following a quarrel between them.

He is reported to have killed his brother, Tor Kwabena Alex, 26, using a stick.

READ MORE: Robbers rape, kill hairdresser

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sampa Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy, the Daily Guide newspaper has reported.

The quarrel between the two brothers is said to have occurred about 9 PM on Thursday at Duadaso No 1.

During the melee, Kwame picked a stick and hit the head of Alex who instantly fell unconscious, according to Daily Guide.

He was rushed to the Sampa Government Hospital where he died later, but it’s unclear what really caused the quarrel.

The spokesman of the Brong Ahafo Police, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, confirmed that the police were investigating circumstances that led to the death of Kwabena Alex in an interview.

The case was reported to the Sampa Police by one Okra Emmanuel, who is also a family member, according to the newspapaer.

READ MORE: 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transfer

The police appealed to all citizens, especially those in the Brong Ahafo Region, to volunteer information to help arrest the suspect.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

