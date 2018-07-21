Robbers rape, kill hairdresser

news

A 25-year old hairdresser has allegedly been raped and killed by suspected armed robbers at Opeikuma, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region.

The deceased, identified as Ama Bonsuwaa, according to sources, spotted the armed robbers in action and since she knew some of them, she mentioned their names and the suspected robbers did not take kindly to that and allegedly raped and killed her.

Narrating the incident to the media, one Joe, a brother of the deceased said his sister who was a hairdresser, also worked as a cleaner in a neighbour’s house.



On Wednesday July 18, 2018, Ama Bonsuwaa left her house to the neigbour, identified as Kweku Antwi’s house to work when the armed robbers arrived at the scene.



“She normally leaves the house in the morning to Mr Antwi’s house to clean and wash after the man had left for work.”



On that fateful day, Ama went to the house and met the armed robbers attempting to break into Mr Antwi’s apartment.



Joe said the robbers upon realizing that Ama knew them by face dragged her to the back of the house where they raped her after which they killed her.



They then, placed the body in a dustbin and used the garbage inside it to cover her face.



The armed men then broke into Mr Antwi’s room through the window and stole his flat screen television set and a camera after which they bolted.



Adding her voice, mother of the deceased, Mary Otu, who could not hold her tears, expressed shock at the way and manner her daughter was murdered and said her daughter left her in the morning to Mr Antwi’s house to work.



Around 9pm that evening, she was at home when news reached her that her daughter had been murdered.



“I went to the scene but could not find the body; but neigbours told me that the police had come to pick up the body to the morgue for preservation.”



Meanwhile, Ama Bonsuwaa’s employer, Kweku Antwi, who first discovered the body, told the media that he returned from work and realized that somebody had tampered with his window.



He went round the house and discovered the body of his househelp placed in the dustbin.



“I immediately called the assemblyman of the area to the scene after which we went together to the Kasoa Police Station to report the incident.”

He said it was after the police had visited the scene that they entered his room to discover that his flat screen television set and camera had been taken away.



A source at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command when contacted confirmed the story and added that efforts were in place to get the perpetrators of the heinous crime arrested.

