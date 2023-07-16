ADVERTISEMENT
Mark Okraku-Mantey to contest the Ayensuano Parliamentary primary

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, has picked up forms to contest the Ayensuano seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, July 15, 2023

Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey is in hopes of running to redeem the seat for the NPP.

The minister after picking up forms addresses the constituents appreciating their support and revealing his vision for the community

The opposition party New Democratic Congress (NDC) holds the seat after clinching it from Samuel Ayeh-Paye in the 2020 elections.

Hon. Okraku-Mantey will go head to head with party member Samuel Ayeh-Paye in a bid to occupy the seat for Ayensuano come 2024 general elections.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
