Mr. Mark Okraku Mantey is in hopes of running to redeem the seat for the NPP.
Mark Okraku-Mantey to contest the Ayensuano Parliamentary primary
Hon. Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, has picked up forms to contest the Ayensuano seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, July 15, 2023
The minister after picking up forms addresses the constituents appreciating their support and revealing his vision for the community
The opposition party New Democratic Congress (NDC) holds the seat after clinching it from Samuel Ayeh-Paye in the 2020 elections.
Hon. Okraku-Mantey will go head to head with party member Samuel Ayeh-Paye in a bid to occupy the seat for Ayensuano come 2024 general elections.
