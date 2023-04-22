Muslims around the world have been fasting for this holy month, one of the most sacred times of the year in the faith of Islam is Ramadan.
May Allah accept your prayers and sacrifices - Ex Prez Mahama wishes Muslims happy Eid
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has wished all Muslims across the world a happy Eid celebration.
The Islam community crown this month of sacredness with high anticipation of the Eid ul-Fitr feast.
In a post shared by Ex Prez, Mr. Mahama wished for peace and happiness amongst all
"May Allah accept your prayers, and sacrifices and bless you with great joy, happiness, and prosperity. Happy Eid Ul Fitr."
