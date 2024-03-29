ADVERTISEMENT
May the blood shed on the cross bring healing and cleansing to our land - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his family, have conveyed Easter wishes to all Ghanaians on behalf of the government.

Akufo Addo

In his Easter message, the President expressed his hope that the significance of the season, symbolized by the sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ, would bring healing and purification to the nation, cleansing it of all transgressions.

Highlighting the essence of Easter, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the values of faith, hope, growth, prosperity, reconciliation, and sacrifice, calling for their embodiment by all citizens of Ghana and beyond.

The President underscored the importance of safety during the festive period, urging caution particularly while driving, and urging everyone to keep the nation in their prayers.

Encouraging active participation in Easter festivities, including conventions, social gatherings, picnics, and the traditional Kwahu Easter celebrations, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the necessity of adhering to established safety protocols at all times.

Akufo Addo Easter Msg Pulse Ghana
