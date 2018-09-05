Mechanic fined GH¢2,400 for stealing Govt vehicle

news

A 24-year-old auto mechanic apprentice has been arrested and slapped with a fine for stealing a state vehicle.

Osarfo Richard has been ordered by a Koforidua Circuit court to pay a fine of GH¢2,400.00 for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Ghana Highway Authority.

On September 1, 2018, the suspect is reported to have eloped with a blue-black Nissan Patrol vehicle with registration number GV 623 -14, which had been parked by at Koforidua-Effiduasi.

Assistant state attorney, Cyril Boateng Keteku, told the court that an accountant at the Ghana Highway Authority, Samuel Oyetey Tetteh, was driving from Suhum to Koforidua but decided to park in order to buy a few items at a nearby shop.

The state attorney said Samuel Oyetey Tetteh had left the vehicle’s engine still running with the key in the ignition.

Realising this, Osarfo Richard took advantage of the situation and escaped with the vehicle.

However, he was later picked up by the Police after he got involved in an accident on the Commercial Bank street near the Total 2 fuel filling station in Koforidua.

The suspect was subsequently charged with stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29).

Upon pleading guilty, the court ordered him to pay a fine of ¢2,400.00 or serve 18 months in prison by default.