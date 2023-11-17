My Job, My Passion: Meet Miss Baaba, a proud Montessori Pre-School Teacher

"Good morning, William," Miss Baaba waits at 8 am at the Montessori pre-school gate, warmly welcoming the children. Among her students, 6-month-old William is the youngest. Following a brief session playing outside on the trampoline and exploring African drums, all the children and teachers gather for circle time—a moment to connect and start the day positively.

"Good morning, Miss Baaba! How are you doing?" chants the choir of children. With a broad smile, Miss Baaba responds, "I'm doing great because I'm here at school." In her late twenties, she has been a teacher for nine years. Her passion for teaching started when she visited her aunt, a pre-school teacher, during high school. "When I saw what my aunt did, I knew where I belong to."

"Working with these children makes me realize the significant role I play in the community. As a pre-school teacher, you guide a child at the start of their journey, and your influence accompanies them throughout their life," explains Rebecca Baaba Okine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

At Bloomings Montessori Pre-school, children learn through playful activities. Mathematics and literacy basics are introduced using interactive games, engaging activities, and specialized materials. Miss Baaba's dedication to her profession shines through her work, and witnessing her students' learning progress fills her with pride.

According to the school's vice-president, Madame Sonal, having passionate teachers like Miss Baaba is an integral core value for the institution:

"To be part of an educational institute, you must have passion for being around children. Their energy demands a certain enthusiasm from us to sustain throughout the day. This enthusiasm not only helps but also motivates the children. To deliver the best, you must love what you do."

As the day unfolds, Miss Baaba anticipates her favorite part of the day: outdoor playtime. Particularly while playing football, she assumes an energetic role, guiding and having fun with the children. "I lead them; I have to set an example. That's why I'm always so energized."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

As a devoted pre-school teacher, Rebecca Baaba Okine guides the children with joy and dedication, leaving an indelible mark on their formative years.