The year is 2018. However, countries across the world still have certain taboos. Different places around the world have women still paying for what they have no control over, menstruation.

Inter religion marriages, eating carnivorous animals and wearing of clothes are still a taboo in some parts of the world.

Ghana, a West African country has had its fair share of taboos over the years. Going to the sea on a Tuesday, having sex on a farm, not travelling a day after burial for some ethnic groups, appointing a left-handed or disabled as a chief are all taboos in the country led by his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana changed one of those scenarios.

The First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump visited Ghana on Tuesday, October 2, 2018; her first visit abroad alone since her husband, Donald Trump took over as the president of the US.

Mrs Trump visited the Ridge Hospital in Accra (Greater Accra Region of Ghana) where she interacted with mothers and babies in their unit.

In the company of Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Melania cuddled some babies at the hospital putting smiles on the faces of mothers. The two donated a phototherapy machine and some baby items to the patients at the Ridge Hospital.

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, America’s First Lady visited a former capital of Ghana, Cape Coast where she instantly changed a taboo of years.

The White House reporter for Bloomberg, Jennifer Jacobs who is part of Melania Trump’s team reports a taboo at Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast came to an end during Mrs Trump’s visit to the palace.

“Until Melania’s visit, it was a taboo to allow a disabled person inside Emintsimadze Palace, or close to royalty, diplomatic aides told us,” she writes.

However, the king of the Emintsimadze Palace felt it was wrong, inviting students of the school for deaf and blind to be part of Melania’s historic moments in Cape Coast.

“The king felt that was wrong,” Jennifer continues.

“So, he went to a school to a school for deaf to invite kids for 1st lady’s event.”

Melania Trump’s second day in Ghana started with a visit to the Emintsimadze Palace where she sought permission from the king to visit his land.

The First Lady later toured the Cape Coast Castle mostly known as a key landmark for slavery in Ghana.

“This is a very special place, I will never forget;” America’s First Lady told reporters at the Cape Coast Castle.

“The dungeon is really something that people should see and experience. And what happened so many years ago is really a tragedy,” Melania adds.

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States of America and wife to Donald Trump will leave Ghana on Thursday, October 4, 2018.