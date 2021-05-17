RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Military task force destroys galamsey equipment allegedly belonging to NPP’s Women Organizer

The anti-galamsey military task force, over the weekend, destroyed equipment belonging to illegal small scale miners in the Eastern Region.

According to reports, some of the equipment belongs to the mining firm of the Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kate Gyamfua.

In a report by Accra based Joy FM, eight out of the number of the excavators and one dozer destroyed allegedly belong to her.

The secretary to Kate Gyamfua’s mining firm, Nana Asante expressed disappointment in government.

According to him, the taskforce could have considered the contributions of Kate Gyamfua to the party and retreated on its actions.

He also added that they had adhered to all the mining laws including reclamation of degraded lands.

“We have started reclaiming the lands and planted cassava on them. We have never touched any river, we have rather dug dams and using the water for washing. We have broken any law so we are at a loss why they could come destroy her machines,” he lamented.

The taskforce on Sunday raided some mining sites in Larbikrom, Dompem and Pamen all in the Atiwa district.

At Akyem Larbikrom and Dompem, four excavators including brand new ones each valued at $120,000 were set ablaze. Dozens of water pumping machines were all destroyed.

