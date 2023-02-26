The officer was found by the police in the Central Region.
Missing military officer found
The Police have announced that Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023 has been found.
“He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing,” a statement by the Police said on Sunday, February 26.
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has alarmed the general public about the disappearance of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.
An earlier released statement by the GAF alarmed a search for the disappearance of the officer.
“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers: Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521, Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,”
