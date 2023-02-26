ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Missing military officer found

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Police have announced that Lt. Col. Peter Amoah, the military officer who was reported missing on 25th February 2023 has been found.

Lt Col Peter Amoah
Lt Col Peter Amoah

The officer was found by the police in the Central Region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“He has since been handed over to the Military while Police investigation continues to determine the circumstances under which he went missing,” a statement by the Police said on Sunday, February 26.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has alarmed the general public about the disappearance of Lt Col Peter Amoah of the Directorate of Army Peace Keeping Operations.

An earlier released statement by the GAF alarmed a search for the disappearance of the officer.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should kindly contact the nearest Police Station or Military Police Station or call any of the following numbers: Commanding Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0244561521, Duty Officer of Ghana Military Police – 0593844420,”

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Tension at Denkyira Ayanfuri as 22-year-old Adisadel College graduate is stoned to death

Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana

3 banks likely to collapse in the next 10 days if... — ASEPA boss reveals

Ghana soldiers

Soldiers retreat as angry youth prevent them from arresting ‘illegal Bawku chief’

Frances Asiam

Frances Asiam resigns as CEO of Ghana Cylinder Company