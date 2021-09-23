Missing Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman now a suspect for conspiracy – Police

In a statement copied to the media, the Police also said she was never pregnant and she planned the hoax.

“The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggested that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year”, the statement said.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Darko Mensah announced in the media yesterday after the woman was found that she was never pregnant.

In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, after Josephine Panyin Mensah [Kidnapped woman] was reported found on Tuesday, September 21, the Minister disputed the nine-month pregnancy of the victim.

He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation conducted on the supposed missing but found “pregnant woman” reveals she wasn’t pregnant.

In a statement by the Police, it said preliminary investigations reveal that she was never pregnant and conspired with others to be kidnapped.

The Police also said 3 people have been arrested in connection with the conspired kidnapping.

