Missing Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman now a suspect for conspiracy – Police

Evans Annang

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the formerly missing pregnant woman is now a suspect for conspiracy to kidnapping, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

29-year-old pregnant woman
29-year-old pregnant woman

According to the Police, Mrs. Mensah conspired with three others to fake her kidnapping.

In a statement copied to the media, the Police also said she was never pregnant and she planned the hoax.

“The victim, now a suspect, during interrogation mentioned the European Hospital in Takoradi as the hospital for her antenatal reviews and assessment. Medical records at the facility suggested that the lady visited the hospital without pregnancy somewhere in October last year”, the statement said.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Darko Mensah announced in the media yesterday after the woman was found that she was never pregnant.

In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, after Josephine Panyin Mensah [Kidnapped woman] was reported found on Tuesday, September 21, the Minister disputed the nine-month pregnancy of the victim.

He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation conducted on the supposed missing but found “pregnant woman” reveals she wasn’t pregnant.

In a statement by the Police, it said preliminary investigations reveal that she was never pregnant and conspired with others to be kidnapped.

The Police also said 3 people have been arrested in connection with the conspired kidnapping.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

Police statement
Police statement Pulse Ghana
Police statement 1
Police statement 1 Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang Evans Annang

