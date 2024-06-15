MoH to implement "National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance" policy starting July 1

In a recent media engagement, key stakeholders including the Ministry of Health, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) discussed the policy's upcoming implementation.

The NNRVHIS aligns with the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), which mandates the provision of quality and accessible healthcare for both residents and non-residents in Ghana. The goal is to ensure equitable access to health services under a national health insurance scheme.

The policy consists of six tiers, each based on the duration of stay in the country. It primarily targets foreigners with visas, including provisions for those obtaining visas on arrival to ensure comprehensive coverage under the scheme.

However, ECOWAS members are currently excluded, with plans to incorporate them into the scheme in the future.

Launched by Health Minister Dr. Agyeman Manu in February 2024, the policy is seen as a significant step towards robust healthcare services for non-residents traveling to Ghana. "The scheme will be the main vehicle for delivering comprehensive healthcare services to non-residents visiting Ghana," Dr. Manu stated.

Recognizing the unique nature of the NNRVHIS, the Ministry of Health is taking steps to minimize potential risks associated with the scheme. Dr. Manu announced the establishment of a National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Technology Platform (NNRVHITP). This digital platform will enable non-resident visitors to log in remotely from their respective countries and apply for insurance, thereby improving the overall user experience.