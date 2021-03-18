The NDC says the gruesome murder of the son of the late Ghanaian Tijaniyya Cleric, Ahmed Maikano Jallo of Prang shows that President Akufo-Addo and his government has failed on security.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in a statement to the press.

The NDC said “The late Shiekh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo was a renowned and devoted Muslim cleric who carried himself with dignity and commanded great respect among the Islamic community.

“The NDC considers the news report that the Shiekh met his untimely demise in an armed robbery attack as most painful, suspicious and worrying, as it further goes to deepen the general state of insecurity in the country", the statement said.

“We use to this opportunity to urge the President to direct the Ministry of Interior to launch a full scale investigation into the sad event that led to the death of the Sheikh, apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act, and offer true justice to his memory and the bereaved family.

“We demand, as a matter of urgency, that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration takes immediate steps to deal with the growing spate of armed robbery attacks, the rampant cases of murder, and the general state of insecurity in the country. There can neither be progress or development in Ghana without peace."

NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah

Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo was killed two days ago by armed robbers on the Abromase road.

He was said to be heading to Abromase for a Maulid event that he had been invited for as a Special Guest.

The robbers are alleged to have blocked the road and opened fire on travelers, killing him in the process.