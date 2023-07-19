ADVERTISEMENT
My campaign is not being funded by a Nigerian Islamic Group – Bawumia

Evans Annang

The campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rubbished reports that he is getting funding from an Islamic Group in Nigeria.

According to the Vice President’s team, those reports and allegations are totally unfounded and untrue.

"We notice that the same narrative has been copied by some people and groups in Ghana on social media", a statement from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's aide, Dr. Gideon Boako, said.

"This narrative is obviously false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters", he noted, adding: "For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else".

The allegations were first thrown by a Nigerian journalist, David Humdeyin who said the group by name, ACF was sending money to Ghana toward funding the Vice President’s campaign.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Allegations of Islamic Funding for the Bawumia Campaign is False

The attention of the Bawumia Campaign Team has been drawn to a post by one David Humdeyin, a journalist in Nigeria, that the Bawumia Campaign is being funded by some Islamic group in Nigeria called the ACF.

We notice that the same narrative has been copied by some persons and groups in Ghana on social media.

This narrative is obviously false, fabricated, and only serves the propaganda purposes of its promoters.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Bawumia Campaign has no funding or any linkage with any Islamic group in Nigeria or anywhere else.

We also note that the said David Humdeyin has demonstrated a penchant for making similar claims against some persons and groups in Nigeria without any basis whatsoever.

The Bawumia Campaign is focused and will not be distracted by such vain untruths.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been very diligent and transparent from his days as a scholar, banker, and politician throughout his life and will not depart from these now and forever.

Issued by

Communications Directorate

