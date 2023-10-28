NAM1 to reappear in court on November 17

During the court session, Nana Appiah Mensah, who is facing charges of defrauding over 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion, appeared in court without his lawyer, explaining that his lawyer had an emergency that morning.

After considering both arguments, the Judge decided to adjourn the case to November 17th.

However, some of the Menzgold customers who had gathered at the High Court expressed their disappointment with the decision to adjourn the trial. The company was shut down by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2018 due to alleged fraud against customers. The Menzgold saga has been ongoing for years, marked by accusations of fraud and mismanagement.

