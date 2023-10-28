The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, representing the prosecution, requested a two-week extension due to difficulties in obtaining signatures from some witnesses.
NAM1 to reappear in court on November 17
The trial of Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, has been adjourned to November 17th by the High Court. This postponement is to allow the state more time to complete the filing of witness statements.
During the court session, Nana Appiah Mensah, who is facing charges of defrauding over 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion, appeared in court without his lawyer, explaining that his lawyer had an emergency that morning.
After considering both arguments, the Judge decided to adjourn the case to November 17th.
However, some of the Menzgold customers who had gathered at the High Court expressed their disappointment with the decision to adjourn the trial. The company was shut down by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2018 due to alleged fraud against customers. The Menzgold saga has been ongoing for years, marked by accusations of fraud and mismanagement.
Nana Appiah Mensah has been in and out of court, and the Ghanaian government has been trying to address the issue, but a resolution remains elusive. Customers are anxiously awaiting the outcome, but the future remains uncertain for those who have suffered due to the Menzgold crisis.
