Nana Addo mourns former Zambian President Kaunda

Kojo Emmanuel

On behalf of the government and the people of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his condolences to the people of Zambia over the death of former president Kenneth Kaunda.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Kenneth Kaunda Pulse Ghana

Kaunda, who died at the age of 97, ruled Zambia from 1964, when the Southern African country won its independence from Britain, to 1991.

He died while on admission at a military hospital in the capital, Lusaka, suffering from pneumonia.

The former leader of Zambia became one of the most committed activists against HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Nana Addo expressing his condolence to the people of Zambia in a Twitter post said "On behalf of the Govt & people of Ghana & on my own behalf, I extend sincere condolences to the President, Govt & people of Zambia on the loss of their first President & one of the icons of Africa’s independence movement, Kenneth David Kaunda. May his soul rest in perfect peace."

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

