GES Director-General, Prof Opoku-Amankwa fired

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has been sacked.

The GES boss who was relieved of his post is to go back to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) from where he was seconded to the GES.

A letter from the Presidency, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the "very best in future endeavours."

This follows the termination of his secondment and a directive to return to his position at the KNUST.

The contract was extended again in June 2021 but this extension, according to the letter from the Presidency signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, was in "contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit."

