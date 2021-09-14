RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo's 1D1F initiative has come to stay to create jobs for Ghanaians – NPP man

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), William Frimpong-Bonsu, has said the One District-One Factory initiative introduced by the government has come to stay.

One district, one factory
According to him, the initiative holds the key to Ghana's industrialisation agenda.

He insisted that sustaining the policy will lead to numerous job opportunities for the citizenry.

He thus charged Ghanaians to support the initiative to ensure its success.

He explained that the move forms part of the government’s support to improve the country's private sector.

"One District-One Factory is a good initiative and everyone needs to support the government to succeed because it will create more employment opportunities for Ghanaians," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

