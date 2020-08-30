According to National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the arrest can be described as shameful.

Reports indicate that Mr Peprah was arrested over a Facebook post, ahead of the Association’s planned press conference.

The NDC in a press statement said the arrest is a ploy to gag Mr. Peprah from exposing government’s inefficiencies in the mining sector.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

The National Democratic Congress, has just learnt of the arrest and detention of the President of the Concerned Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah for a post he made on his Facebook wall, ahead of the Association’s planned press conference to expose the Akufo Addo-government on mining related issues.

Michael Kwadwo Peprah was arrested in the Ashanti region last night and is currently at the Central Police Station in Kumasi waiting to be transported to Accra, on the orders of the Environment Minister and Chief “Galamsey” promoter, Professor Frimpong Boateng.

The NDC condemns this shameful act, which is part of a desperate scheme by the oppressive and despotic Akufo Addo-government to intimidate, harass and silence critical voices ahead of the 2020 general elections.

We are reliably informed, that as we speak, Michael Kwadwo Peprah has not been given access to his lawyers by the Police. We humbly entreat the media and CSOs to follow this matter and give it the attention it deserves.

Let’s us speak up against the culture of oppression and tyranny being supervised by President Akufo Addo, because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. #IstandWithMichaelKwadwoPeprah

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.

National Communication Officer, NDC