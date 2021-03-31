RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC could reconstitute its leadership in Parliament – Asiedu Nketia

Emmanuel Ayamga

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party could make changes to its leadership in Parliament.

He noted that the party reconstitutes its parliamentary leadership after every election, adding that this year’s has delayed due to some seats being contested in court.

Mr. Nketia was, however, quick to add that the party could also maintain its leadership in Parliament as part of the reconstitution.

Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia

“There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means reconfirming them,” he said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

“We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first. So it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement. I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision.”

There have been criticisms from certain quarters over the NDC’s decision to easily approve the 2021 budget and some Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

The NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, also publicly criticised the Minority’s decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, the NDC legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr. Nketia admitted that things have not worked out the way they should, describing the situation as a collective failure.

“We were all worried about our side passing some of the nominees. We thought that this was the time for us to exact accountability from them, but things didn’t work out the way we expected.

“It nearly created a problem for our leadership and the leadership in Parliament. We were just shocked that all of them had been passed. But it was a collective failure,” he added.

Mr. Nketia was recently appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

