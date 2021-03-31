NDC could reconstitute its leadership in Parliament – Asiedu Nketia

“We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first. So it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement. I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision.”
There have been criticisms from certain quarters over the NDC’s decision to easily approve the 2021 budget and some Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.
The NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, also publicly criticised the Minority’s decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.
Meanwhile, the NDC legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
Mr. Nketia admitted that things have not worked out the way they should, describing the situation as a collective failure.