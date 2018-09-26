Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault


Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault

  • Published:
According to the General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Asutifi South Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Dauda has been charged with abetment of crime.

He said he accompanied Collins Dauda on Tuesday to the Police headquarters where the MP was charged and later granted bail.

Asiedu Nketia in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM believes members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Forces were ordered to arrest the NDC lawmaker.

READ MORE: AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority

He said the manner in which the armed policemen stormed the homes of the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources leaves much to be desired.

"Even hardened armed robbers cannot be treated in such a manner. This is an honourable lawmaker and you dispatch party vigilante members disguised as policemen to go and arrest him in such a Rambo Style. That is the style you adopt to arrest people who do not stay home and others," he said.

"Since when have we started allowing masked policemen in the country to be arresting people in that fashion? If there was violence why did the Divisional Police Commander not effect an arrest when the incident happened right before him," Asiedu Nketia queried.

About eight armed police officers raided the home of the NDC MP.

READ MORE: IGP orders arrest of NDC MP Collins Dauda

The officers stormed his home in the constituency at around 4 am on Tuesday, 25 September, 2018.

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said Collins Dauda was on his way to Accra following the recall of parliament when the incident happened.

