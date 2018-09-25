Pulse.com.gh logo
AK47-wielding police tormenting Collins Dauda – Minority


About eight armed police officers raided the home of Collins Dauda

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has accused the police of harassing Asutifi South Member of Parliament (MP) Collins Dauda.

According to him, the police personnel were at Collins Dauda's home in the constituency claiming they had orders from above to arrest him.

About eight armed police officers raided the home of the NDC MP.

The officers stormed his home in the constituency at around 4 am on Tuesday, 25 September, 2018.

Muntaka said Collins Dauda was on his way to Accra following the recall of parliament when the incident happened.

"Collins Dauda called me and told me that he has received news that some AK47-wielding police officers have stormed his home to arrest him and that he didn’t know the reason behind the action.

"So, I told him that if that be the case, he should report himself to the IGP when he reaches Accra because the regional commander said it was an order from above," he stated.

He noted that the Minority will officially communicate their concerns to the IGP but will not allow their colleague to go the police station.

It is unclear reasons for the police hunt for the NDC MP.

