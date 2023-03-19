ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC will on Monday deliver the "True State of The Nation Address"

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Monday, March 20 deliver what it describes as the True State of the Nation Address at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

NDC
NDC

The address will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Recommended articles

The ‘True State of the Nation Address’ is expected to parry ‘The State of The Nation Address’ delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8.

TSONA
TSONA Pulse Ghana

Under the auspices of the party’s National Communications Bureau, the address is expected to heart on the many challenges that have struck the economy and factors having the country seeking an IMF bailout.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WASSCE

New dates for 2023 WASSCE and BECE announced

Fire outbreak

Fire guts Kejetia market

The late Imoro Sherrif

Suspects speak about roles played in killing young soldier, police give details

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, IGP.

Dampare, police professionalism on Ashaiman incident deserves commendation - Sam George