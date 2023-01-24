NDC’s changing of Haruna Idrissu as Minority Leader is suprising – Inusah Fuseini

Speaking to Citi News, Mr Fuseini said the new leadership will need the loyalty and support of all Members of Parliament to succeed.

“I received this with surprise, I had no inkling that it was coming. In the past, I said we needed to be cautious when people called for changes in the leadership. I know that the party is strategically positioned for elections in 2024, and I don’t know that as part of the strategy, this is part of the strategic considerations for 2024 and beyond.

“They will need the general support and cooperation of their members. I have no doubt that he [Ato Forson] has discharged himself well not only among the minority members but by the majority as well.”

Mr Fuseini also admonished MPs who may be peeved over the current changes in Parliament to sacrifice their individual interest and think of the collective goal of the party.

“When one leader goes and a new one comes we must all pledge allegiance to the new leader, now that there is a new king, all members are expected to pledge total loyalty to him.”

According to Accra-based Citi FM, solid sources within the NDC have confirmed that the leadership of the party has indeed made the change and has accordingly communicated it to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

In a letter addressed to the speaker, Haruna Iddrisu, Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who until now has been the NDC’s Minority Leader has been replaced by Cassiel Ato Forson, MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam. James Klutsey Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy is being replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah. MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.