NDC’s planned protests at the Bank of Ghana won’t amount to anything – Okoe-Boye

According to the former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) planned protest at the premises of the Bank of Ghana is unnecessary.
Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Identification Authority has slammed the opposition for its allegations against the Bank of Ghana.
Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', questioned the decision of the Minority when they had all the opportunity to question Mr Addison in Parliament.
"They're using the populist approach; if you're indeed thinking of Ghana use the right procedure," he told the Minority.
According to him, "the minority's action was deliberate; it was to create an impression of serious abuse but after the explanation; had it not been the press release from the Bank of Ghana, NDC was throwing dust into our eyes . . . why the picketing? As for the picketing; mark it anywhere, they can be there for 100 years, it will amount to nothing . . . even those who led the BoG are walking freely. Go and check the things that happened at BoG".
The NDC lawmakers issued a 21-day ultimatum to the central bank Governor and his deputies to resign over allegations of mismanagement or face picketing at the bank premises.
The Minority has accused the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his team of recording a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion within the 2022 fiscal year due to their mismanagement and are calling for their resignation.
During a press briefing held as part of the NDC's Moment of Truth series on August 8, 2023, the party unveiled their claims, asserting that the new central bank headquarters is currently under construction in Ridge, Accra.
Ato Forson strongly criticized the Bank of Ghana, accusing it of insensitivity in its financial decisions.
