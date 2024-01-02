ADVERTISEMENT
New taxes introduced can lead to hardship — Lecturer

Emmanuel Tornyi

A University of Cape Coast Senior Lecturer, Dr. Seyram Kawor, has expressed concerns over the potential hardships caused by new tax introductions.

Ken Ofori-Atta

He emphasized that while the government aims to boost revenue for national development, improper tax measures may negatively impact both businesses and individuals, possibly leading to the collapse of many enterprises.

Dr. Kawor also highlights the existing scepticism towards tax payments, citing concerns about the government’s accountability for tax-funded projects.

Additionally, he noted that the introduction of new taxes could escalate the cost of living, as businesses are likely to pass on the burden to consumers, resulting in higher prices for various products.

