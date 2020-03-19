The Chief’s demise was announced on Wednesday, March 18 2020 by the Tema Traditional Council.

The announcement was made by the Awudum SHIPI, Nii Amarh Somponu, who is the spokesperson for the Council, during a media address.

“The solemn observation of the passing of the Tema Paramount Chief and the precautionary measures against the COVID-19, the Traditional Council has suspended this year’s Tema Kpelejoo festival which was scheduled to start on 27th March 2020 to next year God willing,” Nii Amarh Somponu said.

“The general public is therefore advised to adhere to the guidelines given by the Tema Traditional Council as preparations to give Nii Tema a befitting burial is underway.”