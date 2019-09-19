The day is to be marked as a holiday because Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day which falls on September 21, 2019, is a Saturday.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery said: "the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I)’ declared Monday, 23rd September 2019 as an additional Public Holiday to be observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day throughout the country."

Read the entire statement below

Declaration of Monday, 23rd September 2019 As A Public Holiday

The general public is hereby reminded that Saturday, 21st September 2019 which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 21st September 2019 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument (E.I)’ declared Monday, 23rd September 2019 as an additional Public Holiday to be observed as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day throughout the country.

Signed

Ambrose Dery (Mp)

Minister For The Interior

Issued in Accra on Wednesday, 18th September 2019