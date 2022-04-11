No CRIG scientist gave bad report of Lithovit; they recommended it – Witness

Lithovit Liquid Fertiliser was recommended for procurement by revered scientists from CRIG whose integrity and expertise were never, for once, questioned by the Board and management of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr Charles Tetteh Dodoo, a former Director of Finance at the state-owned company told the High Court (Criminal Division) presided over by Justice C.J Honyenuga, a Justice of the Supreme Court sitting as an additional High Court judge, in the GHS217-million financial loss case involving an ex-CEO of the company, Dr Stephen Opuni; and businessman Seidu Agongo.