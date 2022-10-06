RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I can’t accuse Wontumi of galamsey because I have no evidence - Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

Evans Annang

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has tasked Ghanaians to provide evidence of alleged illegal miners to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said the president cannot deal with hearsays and wanton accusations in his quest to deal with persons engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, Ogyeahohoo said the allegations that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Chairman Wontumi is engaged in galamsey cannot be substantiated.

He argued that traditional authorities do not operate on rumours. He however stated that persons with concrete evidence to back the claims should make it available for the necessary actions to be taken on them.

"I have heard that Wontumi is doing galamsey. Whether it is true or not, I don't know and I don't have any evidence, so how do I tell the president about Wontumi in such a forum or expect me to speak about an issue on national television when I don't have any facts or direct evidence on Wontumi's activities?

“So, if you have the evidence or anyone has evidence that Wontumi is into galamsey, make it available to the president and he will act on it," he told Morning Show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II also cautioned chiefs against engaging in illegal mining. He insisted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has their full support to arrest and prosecute persons involved in the act irrespective of their status in the society.

"The chiefs have been warned against the practice because we have asked the President to deal with anyone who is involved, whether a chief, a politician or whoever must be arrested to curb the menace," he added.

On September 30, 2022, the Minerals Commission issued a statement asking Akonta Mining, a company owned by Chairman Wontumi, to stop mining operations in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, describing the activities of the company as illegal.

Evans Annang
