No passenger injured in accident involving Ghana’s newly imported train – Railways Minister

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has confirmed that there were no injuries in the accident involving Ghana’s newly acquired train from Poland.

The train was involved in an accident while on a test run on the Tema-Mpakadan railway route on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The train is said to have rammed into a Kia truck that was parked right on the railway, leading to some damage in its frontal area.

Peter Amewu said there were no casualties recorded after the accident despite the train carrying passengers and some inspectors.

He further revealed that the driver of the Kia truck that caused the accident has reported himself to the police.

“The engineers are currently working on it. The train has been brought back to the workshop. The Kia driver himself has reported himself to the police station, but the conduct of the driver as of now cannot be well explained,” the Railways Minister said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“And the good thing is that all the passengers and the inspectors on board the train, none of them got injured and we are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train.

“Technically, I would say the train is still in very good form. Nothing in terms of electrical or the engine has been affected, except the front that got slightly damaged.”

Earlier this month, the first batch of trains assembled in Poland arrived at the Tema Port to help make railway transportation better in the country.

Ghana is expected to receive 12 state-of-the-art trains from Poland to boost railway transportation, with the new trains expected to begin operations in May.

