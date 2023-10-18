Not every elected leader is a thief – Akufo-Addo

In a report by Myjoyonline.com, the President is quoted as saying that the Christian Council should pray for the understanding of the people since not everybody elected as a leader is a thief.

According to him, this prayer is necessary so that people with that understanding will have some hope in leaders.

The President made the call when the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Right Rev. Dr. Hilliad Della Dogbe, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

Pulse Ghana

He described the perception as unfortunate, stressing that some of them would have been better off in the private sector.

President Akufo-Addo said the people should also have the hope that there are anti-corruption institutions and agencies keeping the government in check.