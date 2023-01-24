COVID-19 was a loot and share opportunity for NPP gov't — Haruna Iddrisu

The Auditor-General (AG) has revealed that a total of GH¢11,750,683,059.11 was expended by the government during COVID-19.

The special audit report has been prepared under Section 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) for submission to Parliament.

The Auditor-General, the government paid over $120m to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) but only $38m worth was delivered.

It detailed the various expenditure made by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Haruna Iddrisu who is the MP for Tamale South speaking on Joy News said the profligate spending captured in the A-G's report finally shows the extent of rot in the administration led by Nana Addo.

According to him, "81 million US dollars, money paid into UNICEF account for drugs not supplied three years on. You’ve seen over-invoicing from some state institutions. You've seen the Minister of Health not able to account for monies allocated to them in the name of emergency procurements. So we were right as a minority when we said that COVID was a loot and share opportunity for government, particularly in 2020..."

"You've seen them rent premises, lease properties, and pay GH¢15 to GH¢13 million in Adaklu. How much are the worth of a home there and you pay this quantum of money in the name of COVID that is even being utilized? So wasteful expenditure," he added.

It has also come to light through the A-G's report that the staff that senior management and other supporting staff of the Ministry of Information paid themselves GH¢151,500 as a COVID-19 risk allowance for coming to work during the lockdown period.