NPP group threatens to invade Tamale Police station


  • Published:
Some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have threatened to invade the Tamale Police station over the arrest of a vigilante group member who was involved in the assault of the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The group, numbering over 60, massed up on at the Jubilee Park on Thursday to protest the arrest of Baba Alhassan, who is a member of the vigilante group Kandahar Boys.

READ ALSO: Vigilante Attack: 6 Kandahar Boys arrested over Tamale Hospital attack

The incensed youth marched to the premises of the Regional Police Headquarters to demand his immediate release.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that but for the timely intervention of the Youth Organiser of the party, Mohammed Alhassan Gaana, there would have been mayhem.

The Youth Organiser managed to dissuade the party supporters from invading the Police station, with a promise to have Baba Alhassan released on Friday.

play

 

Although the incensed group agreed, they threatened to return if their man is not released as promised.

The Kandahar Boys, who are affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have been in the news in the last few days following their attack of the Tamale Hospital.

On Monday, members of the vigilante group laid siege on the hospital and attacked the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Akolbila.

READ ALSO: Kandahar Boys Attack: GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike

The group held that under the watch of Dr. Alkolbila, the Tamale Teaching Hospital is deteriorating.

They accused the CEO of adopting a habit of issuing threats to staff, engaging in procurement breaches and neglecting the purchase of key hospital consumables such as examination gloves, needles and syringes, among others.

They also said he had neglected them despite the role they played in getting him appointed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kolbila was reinstated on Tuesday, after REGSEC unlocked his office and assured him of security.

